Ethereum warning: Crypto to get ‘much higher down the road’ amid value collapse risks | Personal Finance | Finance
Market forecaster Jim Bianco discussed the driving factors behind the price of cryptocurrencies and said there was a “wider picture” which showed “promise” for long term positives in coins like Bitcoin and Etherium. He explained behind cryptocurrencies was a large movement seeking to decentralise finance away from banks and other institutions which were causing systems to be remade. But the market expert added cryptocurrencies were also being influenced by an “out of control casino” where people wildly bet on crypto prices falling or rising.toysmatrix.com