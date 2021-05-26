Cryptocurrency : Michael Saylor refutes claims that a new mining council could centralize Bitcoin (BTC)

On Thursday, Coinbase announced that it will give away $1.2 million in dogecoin to encourage people to adopt its newest cryptocurrency trading option. The news and a tweet from Elon Musk, boosted the value of dogecoin by as much as 41%. To be eligible for the sweepstakes, users must purchase or sell $100 in DOGE through Coinbase by June 10th. Dogecoin has the 6th largest market value among all cryptocurrencies, at $52.3 billion.