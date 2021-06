Volatility is a natural facet of the speculative cryptocurrency market, wherein thousands of coins gain value through investor interest—developed through unstable factors like emotions and trends. Many governments have been wary about introducing digital money on a large scale, as instability can be destructive to both economies and the people involved in transactions. So while there hasn’t been a green light to “officially” use crypto for buying and selling, it’s an asset that’s tolerated by most of the world.