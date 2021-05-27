Cancel
Florida's vaccine passport law is holding up Royal Caribbean's new health protocols for cruises this summer

By Matt Hochberg
royalcaribbeanblog.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe showdown between Florida and cruise lines that want to sail with fully vaccinated adult is slowing down Royal Caribbean Group's return to service announcement. Celebrity Cruises announced it would restart cruises from the United States in late June, but Florida law prohibits a business from asking its customers if they vaccinated against Covid-19.

