Inflation Flying in Hotter than Ever!

By David Haggith
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll those economists who went along with the Fed’s inflation-is-temporary-and-going-per-plan narrative are stunned by the data they now see coming in. They shouldn’t be, as it was predictable. However, they will need to get bigger charts to make room for it. Notice where the last ten data points for the increase in inflationary surprises are located (look up to the far, top right corner of the chart):

BusinessRTTNews

Gold Slips As US Inflation Data Looms

Gold prices eased on Wednesday and the dollar index held firm, as investors looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting for directional cues. Spot gold slid 0.2 percent to $1,889.98 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,891.95. U.S....
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Lower As Inflation Data In Focus

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as investors focus on U.S. inflation data for clues about the tapering of the asset purchase program by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. CPI is forecast to rise 0.4 percent on month in May, taking annual...
Businessschiffgold.com

The Worst-Kept Secret Ever: Hight Inflation Is Back

The Fed claims inflation isn’t a concern. The central bankers don’t want us to worry about it. In fact, they would just as soon keep the whole inflation issue a secret. But Americans are worried. As Peter Schiff noted in a recent podcast, searches for the word “inflation” hit an all-time high on Google trends in May.
StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Decent Gains Despite Hotter Inflation Data

While there was nothing especially memorable about today's trading action itself, the fact that 10yr yields ended 2.5bps lower despite a core PCE reading of 3.1% is surely worth remembering. It stands as evidence that the bond market is indeed prepared to accept the transitory inflation narrative. As such, markets are more free to react to key economic inputs such as next week's jobs report.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a modest rise ahead of U.S. inflation reading

Gold futures scored a modest gain on Wednesday as investors awaited Thursday’s U.S. consumer price index reading. Gold has struggled to hold a close above $1,900 recently, and while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have moved lower, "this hasn't had the same bullish impetus for gold as it previously has," said David Russell, director of marketing at GoldCore. This may be due to the Federal Reserve "working hard to talk down inflation expectations and as a result, keeping real yields constrained." Still, all eyes will be on the inflation figures due to be released Thursday, he said. "If a lower than expected figure is seen, then expect gold to sell off in the short term," while a higher than expected number "may very well give gold the fillip it needs to break resistance and start the next leg in this bullish cycle." August gold rose $1.10, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $1,895.50 an ounce.
BusinessStreet.Com

Bond Yields Slide Ahead of 10-Year Auction as Inflation Mystery Deepens

U.S. Treasury bond yields slumped to multi-month lows Wednesday as traders balanced slower growth prospects against the inflationary pressures brought by issues in business and economic supply chains around the world. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, have been in decline for much of the past four sessions on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold range-bound ahead of U.S. inflation data, ECB meeting

* China May factory gate prices rise at fastest in over 12 yrs (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) June 9 (Reuters) - Gold eased on a firmer dollar but held in a tight range on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting for clues on policymakers’ views on a rise in prices and the future of economic support measures.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Ebb Lower as Investor Focus Turns to Inflation Data

The consumer price index for May is set to be released Thursday. Economists are expecting the CPI to rise 4.7% from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones. Investors will also be keeping an eye on an auction for $38 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields ebbed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market's focus locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus. Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4 per dollar level, with many investors taking a "wait-and-see" approach ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909. The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data showing China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May. "The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge in commodity prices as well as PPI," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual ... Domestically, the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual target of around 3%." Elsewhere, head of Russia's financial market lobby group said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085 from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.09% Spot change since 2005 29.42% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01% * Offshore 6.551 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Economykitco.com

U.S. Fed's reverse repo volume surges to record half a trillion dollars

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive session, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral. The U.S. Treasury has targeted...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Taiwan Inflation Rises More Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in May on higher fuel prices, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics revealed on Tuesday. Consumer prices rose 2.48 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 2.1 percent increase in April. This was faster than...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields little changed as investors look to upcoming auctions

(Updates with market activity, details on Fed program) By Ross Kerber June 7 (Reuters) - Traders left U.S. Treasury yields little changed on Monday as they waited on the results of upcoming government bond auctions, while a Federal Reserve reverse repurchase facility took in a record amount of money. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 1.567% in afternoon trading on Monday. Major U.S. equity indexes dipped as investors weighed a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax. "There's no reason to break out of the range right now," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Justin Lederer. He said he expects few factors could move Treasury prices much before a meeting of the U.S Federal Reserve next week. The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to auction about $120 billion of notes and bonds starting on Tuesday, the results of which will show investor appetite for three-year, 10-year and 30-year government debt. The amount of money flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase facility hit an all-time high of $486.1 billion on Monday, about a billion dollars more than the previous record on May 27. The high amounts put pressure on short-term interest rates, trading just above zero. Jim Barnes director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust, said the records reflect government money funds parking cash even without an interest payment. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 141 basis points, less than a basis point higher than Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1527%. June 7 Monday 2:14 PM New York / 1814 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 0.005 Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.003 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1527 0.004 Three-year note 99-210/256 0.3116 0.009 Five-year note 99-204/256 0.7917 0.008 Seven-year note 100-22/256 1.2371 0.007 10-year note 100-136/256 1.567 0.007 20-year bond 101-100/256 2.1637 0.009 30-year bond 102-204/256 2.2461 0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chris Reese)
BusinessLeader-Telegram

Fed, investors trying to gauge if inflation is temporary

Two generations of investors and monetary policymakers have learned the lessons of the 1970s. Inflation — wild, powerful and persistent — needs to be fought with fast, determined and merciless actions. Namely, higher borrowing costs. That singular focus on fighting inflation was dropped last year by the Federal Reserve. It...
Businessactionforex.com

USD Gained On Higher-Than-Expected Inflation Measures

The USD strengthened temporarily on Friday against a basket of other currencies, after higher-than-expected inflation measures were released and thus expectations for the Fed to taper its QE program intensified with attention now turning to May’s US employment report, due out on Friday. Aussie traders turn their attention to the release of the RBA’s interest rate decision and the bank is widely expected to remain on hold at 0.10%, should the bank’s tone be tilted to the dovish side in Governor Lowe’s accompanying statement, we may see the Aussie weakening. The Looney tended to resist USD’s strengthening yet CAD traders turn their attention to today’s financial releases and OPECs meeting tomorrow. Oil prices tend to remain high ahead of the OPEC meeting tomorrow, where a possible easing of production quotas is to be discussed. Gold prices reach an almost 5-month high benefiting from the weak USD and given that US yields seem to retreat as the 10-year reached 1.581%.