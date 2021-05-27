Designing the Coldest Robot Ever

By Tom Curatolo, Vicor Principal Field Applications Engineer, and David Berry, Vicor Principal Applications Engineer. Robotics make vital contributions to the economy in manufacturing, delivery, warehouse inventory management, and agriculture harvesting. Most mobile robots are fueled by batteries, which means the available energy is limited and the need for periodic recharge restricts the robot’s active time. Efficiency in power conversion is therefore critical, but it is only one aspect of power conversion that can significantly impact the performance, functionality, and reliability of mobile robots. A well-designed power-delivery network (PDN) not only improves efficiency, it also reduces weight and size, enabling extended range and freeing up space for larger payloads and more functionality.