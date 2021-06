The NBA Playoffs continue to excite and delight. Wednesday gives us an exciting four-game slate with three elimination games. Some of the first round matchups have been more competitive than expected, which is good news for fans and bettors. All eyes will be on two of tonight’s matchups in particular as the Washington Wizards will have a chance to tie up the series with Joel Embiid expected to be sidelined, and our marquee matchup of the night features two of the very best the NBA has to offer in Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic.