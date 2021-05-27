Check out the hier live de State of Play with Horizon Forbidden West!
Sony again comes with a new game mode in which we can expect visuals from Horizon Forbidden West. In all likelihood, we’ll see the gameplay from the new game from Guerilla Games and hopefully we’ll also get a release date for the highly anticipated game. If we can believe all the rumors, the game might be released for the PS5 in October, and maybe we’ll get more clarity on that in the case of Sony’s new gameplay tonight.www.thecherawchronicle.com