Mental Health

Reduce Negative Emotions in the Blink of an Eye

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEyes can be vital to mental health, as demonstrated by the effects of Integral Eye Movement Technique (IEMT). Integral Eye Movement Technique (IEMT) developed from Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) and psychotherapy models after the observation of numerous neurological phenomena that occur during eye movements. The solution-focused technique for stress and anxiety reduction, when applied by a certified practitioner, can help clients move past uncomfortable or debilitating negative emotions and toward a happier life.

