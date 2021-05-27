Reduce Negative Emotions in the Blink of an Eye

With the increase in the learning capability of deep convolution-based architectures, various applications of such models have been proposed over time. In the field of anomaly detection, improvements in deep learning opened new prospects of exploration for the researchers whom tried to automate the labor-intensive features of data collection. First, in terms of data collection, it is impossible to anticipate all the anomalies that might exist in a given environment. Second, assuming we limit the possibilities of anomalies, it will still be hard to record all these scenarios for the sake of training a model. Third, even if we manage to record a significant amount of abnormal data, it's laborious to annotate this data on pixel or even frame level. Various approaches address the problem by proposing one-class classification using generative models trained on only normal data. In such methods, only the normal data is used, which is abundantly available and doesn't require significant human input. However, these are trained with only normal data and at the test time, given abnormal data as input, may often generate normal-looking output. This happens due to the hallucination characteristic of generative models. Next, these systems are designed to not use abnormal examples during the training. In this paper, we propose anomaly detection with negative learning (ADNL), which employs the negative learning concept for the enhancement of anomaly detection by utilizing a very small number of labeled anomaly data as compared with the normal data during training. The idea is to limit the reconstruction capability of a generative model using the given a small amount of anomaly examples. This way, the network not only learns to reconstruct normal data but also encloses the normal distribution far from the possible distribution of anomalies.