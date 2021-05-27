Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

You will no longer read this if you are rude on Tinder

By Constant Reese
thecherawchronicle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTinder, a popular dating app, has added a new feature to combat abuse and harassment. Using artificial intelligence, the application will quickly identify once the attack messages have been drafted. Users will see a ‘Are you sure’ warning on the screen before clicking submit?. The popular dating app Tinder offers...

www.thecherawchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinder#Dating#Inappropriate Language#Ai#Dangerous Language#Excess Messages#Attack Content#Tool#Feature#United Kingdom#Canada#Australia#Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Belgium
News Break
Technology
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
Related
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

Tinder will now ask you to reconsider sending offensive messages

Tinder is introducing a new feature that automatically double-checks with users before sending potentially offensive messages, in an attempt to cut down on hate and harassment on the popular dating app. The feature — aptly called Are You Sure? (AYS?) — will prompt users to think on that exact question when their message is judged to be rude or potentially harmful.
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Tinder introduces ‘Are You Sure?’ feature to stop dating app abuse

Tinder has added a new feature to help curb abuse and harassment on the app before it happens.Using artificial intelligence (AI), the dating app identifies and flags harmful or offensive messages while they are being drafted, asking the user “Are You Sure?” before they hit send.This new feature is similar to another safety feature in the app “Does This Bother You?”. During a conversation, if a user receives a message which Tinder’s AI deems inappropriate or potentially abusive, the recipient will be asked in a pop-up message: “Does This Bother You?”. If the answer is yes, they can report the sender.“Are You Sure?” instead proactively intervenes...
Cell PhonesTelegraph

WhatsApp will no longer punish you if you refuse its new privacy policy

WhatsApp has reversed its plans to penalise users who did not agree to its controversial new privacy policy after suffering mass defections to rival apps and opposition from several governments. The Facebook-owned messaging app had previously said that users would gradually lose access to key features if they did not...
Cell Phoneswebeenow.com

Automatically notify your contacts that you no longer use WhatsApp

The next day 15 th of May is the last day for accept the new WhatsApp conditions. The company has collected cable and has confirmed that it will not delete the account of those who do not accept, but it will cap it in such a way that it is practically mandatory to accept them. Since January, many people have decided to stop using WhatsApp and have switched to Signal or Telegram. Now, you have it easier than ever communicate to all your contacts that you have changed app.
Internettheapopkavoice.com

Facebook wants you to read before you share

Listen up, aunts and uncles of the world: Your indiscriminate posting of random stuff on Facebook is about to hit a roadblock. The social network is testing a pop-up that will remind people they might want to actually read something before they tell all their friends and families. Sometimes not...
Worldslpecho.com

Don’t believe everything you read online

As we continue to talk more and more about controversial issues — such as politics, mental health and any of the world’s wide array of disputed topics — social media has become a quick and easy way for many people to see and learn about what’s going on in the world.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Tinder will let you block people based on their phone number

With hot girl summer 2021 quickly approaching and a lot of young people getting back into the dating pool after months in lockdown, Tinder is making it easier to avoid old flings (and the awkward feelings that inevitably follow). Using its newly introduced Block Contacts feature, you can prevent people you have in your phone's address book from showing up when you go to swipe. Anyone you add to the app's internal blocklist won't see you on the platform, nor will you see them. You can even block contacts that haven't joined Tinder yet, preventing future surprises. If you want to check out the feature, it's accessible through the profile settings menu.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

How to block phone contacts on Tinder so you can avoid exes and relatives

(Pocket-lint) - Tinder is making it easier for you to block an ex or avoid friends, relatives, co-workers, and others you don't want to see on the dating app. Tinder users have long wanted the ability to use the app without having to face someone they simply don't want to see for whatever reason. Now, they're finally getting that wish. The company has announced it will now allow users to block phone contacts as a preventative measure.
InternetWTOP

Data Doctors: Is Facebook eavesdropping on our conversations?

Q: How can ads for things that I’ve only talked to others about magically show up on Facebook if they aren’t listening to my conversations?. A: Taken at face value with little understanding about how targeted digital advertising has evolved, it would be easy to draw the conclusion that the Big Tech companies are spying on us by listening to our conversations.
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Are Twitter Spaces and How Do They Work?

In 2020, Twitter began rolling out its Clubhouse competitor Spaces—expanding the social audio feature to a large portion of its user base through 2021. Similar to Clubhouse, Twitter's Spaces allows live audio sharing and listening. This means that you can start a Space to talk, and people can join to...
TechnologyThrive Global

Ray Shingler of Spotselfie: “It’s going to take longer than you think”

It’s going to take longer than you think. This one would have helped with my frustration level at times with the market and user adoption. Sometimes your idea or product is so far ahead of its time that you need to wait for the demand or use of the product to get traction. It took years for some of my ideas to be of consumer value.
Cell PhonesTimes Union

BestApp.com Ranks The Top 10 Social Media Applications of 2021

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best social media apps of 2021. The comprehensive study examined platforms with core features and communication tools that make it easier for users to engage. Platforms on the...
Softwarevrscout.com

Could Facebook’s AR Video Calls Solve “Zoom Fatigue”?

Spice up your video calls with AR games and party hats. With the COVID pandemic forcing many of us to adhere to social distancing measures, video calls have become essential in the way we work, socialize, and learn. Unfortunately, as the pandemic continued, even this once-futuristic form of communication began to take a toll, resulting in what many refer to as “Zoom fatigue.”
Cell Phonesmorns.ca

Following e-cigarette conversations on Twitter using artificial intelligence

The advertising of nicotine products is highly restricted, but social media allows a way for these products to be marketed to young people. What’s more, e-cigarette flavorings make them particularly appealing to teenagers and young adults. A team of researchers have developed machine learning methods to track the conversations on social media about flavored products by one of the most popular e-cigarette brands, JUUL.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Spotify Adds "Only You" Feature With Birth Chart Readings and More

According to Spotify, you really are special after all. The streaming platform's latest data analysis feature is a new in-app campaign called “Only You,” which analyzes your listening habits à la Spotify Wrapped. “Only You” doesn't look for just your top artists, however; instead, it looks at your streaming activities,...
Public Healthkhn.org

Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed

Each week, KHN finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on covid, "forever chemicals," infant care, the Woebot app and sickle cell. Masks may be recommended during “cold and flu and COVID-19 season” indefinitely. But guidelines change as situations do. The value of any preventive measure depends on where you are, and where the virus has been surging. Masks are just one of the tools in our kit of interventions. Like any tool, they are not simply good or bad, any more than a bandage or an EpiPen is good or bad. The value of the intervention depends entirely on when and how it’s used. Wearing a life jacket while you’re in a dinghy lost at sea is a great idea. Wearing a life jacket in your living room while watching Pirates of the Caribbean is a less valuable intervention. Likewise, as SARS-CoV-2 grows less ubiquitous, the value of a mask declines in step. As your community gets vaccinated, you can feel more and more comfortable in the knowledge that adding a mask will not add much benefit. (Hamblin, 5/28)
Internetwmar2news

Facebook Messenger Safety

There has been a big increase in online crime and scams since the pandemic started. June marks Internet Safety Month, and Facebook is helping users recognize and report Messenger scams. Facebook Messenger uses many safety features to make their users feel comfortable and safe. These include safety notices - popups...
Small Businessaithority.com

EnGenius Cloud Launches Facebook Wi-Fi Integration for SMBs

EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company known for delivering state-of-the-art networking solutions, announced that it has integrated Facebook Wi-Fi into its EnGenius Cloud Solution. Facebook Wi-Fi helps small and medium-sized businesses provide an easy guest Wi-Fi experience while increasing customer engagement and awareness. From coffee shops to event venues, customers can easily connect to the business’s Wi-Fi, provided by the business’s internet service provider, using their Facebook or Instagram accounts to sign-in, and to engage with the business on social media.
Internetpocketnow.com

In case you forgot, Google Photos is no longer free starting today

Google Photos is a great gallery app with a ton of cool features. But more importantly, it is also an online storage solution to keep your photos safe in the cloud and is accessible on any other device by just signing in to your Google Account. But what set it apart was unlimited photo storage. Well, as they say, every good thing must come to an end. Starting today – that is June 1 – Google Photos no longer offers free cloud storage for your pictures and videos.