“This past year taught us not to take our business for granted and to keep preserving and moving forward.” — Renee Pisan, co-owner, Chloe’s Catering. The North Bay is home to an abundance of readily accessible cuisines, and when it comes to catering, Chloe’s serves up an award-winning ensemble of delectable delights. Chloe’s began as a café on Airway Drive in Santa Rosa more than 10 years ago. The damage suffered by the 2017 wildfire was severe enough to close down and pivot to an event and delivery center for catering at its Windsor location.