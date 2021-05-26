[News] ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Trailer Has Arrived!
Sony Pictures Releasing has dropped the official trailer for the upcoming sequel, ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS, which you can check out below. ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.www.nightmarishconjurings.com