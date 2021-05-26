[News] ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Trailer Has Arrived!

The trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is here. The sequel to the 2019 horror hit Escape Room arrives in theaters on July 16, 2021. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions follows the two main survivors from the first movie's trapped-filled escape room games, Zoey and Ben, who set about trying to track down the Puzzle Maker, the malevolent figure behind them. Inevitably, they find themselves back in the game--only this time the rooms are a lot bigger and more dangerous, and as the title suggests, they are being pitched against survivors from other games. The movie looks a lot more expensive than its predecessor, but hopefully, it'll still maintain the first film's level of intense but fun scares. Check the trailer out below: