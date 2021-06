Sending a big thanks to The Care Crate for sponsoring this Care Crate Giveaway in honor of Father’s Day!. Giving gifts and care packages can be loads of fun if you have a specific gift in mind. All the rest of the times, it can be stressful! When I’m spending money on a care package or present, I want to be sure the receiver will love what I choose but some people are extremely hard to buy for. When that happens, The Care Crate Company is here to help!