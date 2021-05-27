Cancel
Huron-Clinton Metroparks Joins Michigan Activity Pass Program

mhlas.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetropark daily entry passes are now available for cardholders of all Michigan public libraries to “check out,” free for the day. The Huron-Clinton Metroparks, consisting of 13 parks in and around Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, have joined the Michigan Activity Pass (MAP) program. The MAP program provides free or discounted admission to more than 450 historic sites, cultural attractions, state parks and campgrounds. With the Metroparks’ participation, patrons can check out a daily vehicle park pass to visit their preferred Metropark location.

www.mhlas.com
