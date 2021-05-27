Huron-Clinton Metroparks Joins Michigan Activity Pass Program

CLINTON — Connecticut Open House Day, now in its 17th year, will be an in-person event this year, after it was held virtually in 2020 with links for each tour. The yearly tour is put on by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, and is intended to inspire Connecticut residents to learn about the experiences in their own backyard, anticipating that this will convert them into ambassadors who will recommend these experiences to other visitors, according to a statement.