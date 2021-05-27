Cancel
The first trade talks between the United States and China since Joe Biden | Economie

By Haley Howe
 12 days ago

“The two sides have conducted an open, pragmatic and constructive exchange,” the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said. On the American side, there was talk of a “candid” conversation. Usually the use of this language in diplomatic circles means there are some differences. The US Commerce Department added that during a...

Foreign Policy
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The United States will target China with a new “strike force” to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of U.S. access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The “supply chain trade...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden supply chain 'strike force' to target China on trade

The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S....
Economyinvesting.com

China May trade surplus with U.S. at $31.78 billion

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States stood at $31.78 billion in May, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Monday, up from a $28.11 billion surplus in April. For the first five months of 2021, China's trade surplus with the United States stood at...
POTUSCNN

The Rudy Giuliani Ukraine call makes Trump's 'perfect' call look even worse

(CNN) — On its own, then-President Donald Trump's July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was a remarkable moment of using the power of the presidency to pressure a foreign power to dig up dirt against his likely 2020 general election opponent. Hell, it got Trump impeached!. But...
Foreign Policynewsnetnebraska.org

An armed agreement between the United States and the European Union to stop China in Africa

The organic crisis of the Italian and European parties that we have discussed a lot in these pages is flowing into the international arena due to the inability of European technical structures to understand the basic strategic lines that could allow the system of treaties to be linked among themselves. They have European countries to face the challenges that come from the international horizon. It is typical in central economies not to be able to align foreign policy ambitions with the economic and institutional possibilities that allow them to be put into practice. The EU crisis is the crisis of the contradiction, which is increasingly being exposed, between the economic need for international expansion and the institutional structure that prevents the creation of economic policies appropriate to a geostrategic purpose. With more and more power, a disabled vice can be triggered. Moreover, it already exists. All this emerges from the facts which I briefly mention here.
Foreign Policymelodyinter.com

China, US aim for common ground in trade talks to resolve issues

BEIJING: Normal discussions between China and the United States on the trade and economic fronts have resumed and both sides will start to pragmatically solve some concrete issues for producers and consumers, China’s commerce ministry said today. The discussions aimed at solving various issues comes after a period of strained...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bulls prod U.S.-China trade talks

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Yuan bulls are putting pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to figure out a way to walk back tariffs. The currency is on a blistering rally, reinforced by foreign capital. Its strength has yet to dent China’s trade surplus, but could further saddle U.S. consumers with higher prices.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

‘Stronger’ Bets the United States Can Outlast China

Ryan Hass’s book Stronger: Adapting America’s China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence is the hottest take on American attitudes toward Beijing of 2011. Unfortunately, it was published in 2021. At the book’s core is a cogent but ultimately flawed argument for the resumption of President Barack Obama-era China...