Gourmet To Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I love my morning cup of coffee. I don't feel like I'm properly functioning without at least a little bit of caffeine first thing in the morning. I'm usually content with a regular cup of black coffee with cream and sugar, but sometimes I treat myself to Dunkin or Starbucks when I crave something more deluxe like a latte or cappuccino. Buying those hand-crafted drinks can get expensive, so I try to limit the number of times I splurge. But, my at-home coffee game got a major upgrade when I discovered the Zulay milk frother on Amazon.