Gourmet To Go

mhlas.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAratham Gourmet To Go, a plant-based, organic, chef-driven meal delivery service that focuses on affordable, creative gourmet cuisine, will host the grand opening of its new deli and takeaway location on Wednesday, June 2. The new family-owned shop, located on Rochester Road in Troy, north of Big Beaver Road, is a game-changer in natural products with menu offerings of quality, delicious and plant-based breakfast, lunch, early dinner, desserts, sides, juices, superfoods, fresh produce, supplements and natural personal care items. The weekly menu is available online and includes options for people with dietary and allergy restrictions.

