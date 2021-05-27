Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oskaloosa, IA

Rep. Miller-Meeks meets with local Farm Credit Services of America Office

By SARAH STORTZ Herald staff writer
Posted by 
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KibmQ_0aDyCKnO00

OSKALOOSA — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks made a stop at Oskaloosa on Thursday to meet with employees from the local Farm Credit Services of America Office.

Miller-Meek’s stop was a part of her 24-county tour in Iowa. While sitting down with everyone else around the roundtable, the Congresswoman spoke about issues involving agriculture, infrastructure, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller-Meeks touched on the unemployment rate in the United States and how previous spending habits could lead to inflation. Miller-Meeks brought up how the administrative decisions, such as canceling the Keystone Pipeline, could contribute to the problem.

“Personally, I think it was not a surprise to many of us who looked at the spending proposals of the current administration — almost 7 trillion over a period of four months — and thought that that would lead to inflation,” Miller-Meeks said.

One of the employees from Farm Credit Services mentioned concerns over the tax policies and if it’s incentivizing other people to work. Miller-Meeks said she spoke with business owners who pay their employers above $15 an hour, but still struggle finding people to work.

“We're benefiting from the fact that vaccines came out in December, and we knew there would be pent up demand once vaccines were available, and people were able to start going back to more normal activity,” Miller-Meeks said. “But, as you already said, there's a supply problem. When you're paying people not to work, and incentivizing non-work, people stay home and don't work.”

Although the numbers were unsupring for Miller-Meeks, she went on to say she felt other political figures “on the other side of the aisle” were more taken aback.

“Looking at what they wanted to do on tax policy, I think that they got a cold shower, if you will,” Miller-Meeks said. “I think the enthusiasm has dampened a little bit for where they wanted to go on tax policy because of what happened with the unemployment numbers that came out.”

In terms of her work at the United States Capitol, Miller-Meeks talked about her discussions regarding wearing a mask. Since the CDC announced their guidelines explaining how fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear a mask in most spaces, Miller-Meeks said she has not worn her mask outside of the House floor.

Despite this, members of the House of Representatives are still required to wear masks on the floor.

Miller-Meeks said she noticed the number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa decrease since then. According to the Iowa COVID-19 dashboard, the positivity rate within the past 14 days has been 2.7 percent.

She said she thought one way to encourage people to get vaccinated is to let them know the benefit of not wearing a mask anymore. Despite this, Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has previously said Americans may need to continue wearing a mask until 2022, according to his interview with CNN.

“I actually talked about this back in April, I was wearing a mask that said ‘vaccinated’, and I kept pushing this issue and talked about it, that we should be the role model for the rest of the country to be able to go without our mask,” Miller-Meeks said. “It's ‘follow the fine, not follow the science.’”

Around the end of the discussion, Miller-Meeks said she experienced previous name calling the day after she was previously sworn in the Iowa Senate. Despite the work environment for both the Iowa Senate and U.S. Miller-Meeks said what’s most important to her is helping the people.

“Some wise person told me it's a bubble here, no one back home is going to talk about these rules,” Miller-Meeks said. “I think you have to remember that there's all this kerfuffle in Washington D.C., but what's really important is what you do and how it affects the people you serve.”

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa, IA
331
Followers
61
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Oskaloosa Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Oskaloosa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Oskaloosa, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Tax#U S Agriculture#Iowa Agriculture#The Keystone Pipeline#Cdc#Americans#Cnn#The Iowa Senate#U S Miller Meeks#Tax Policy#Business Owners#Iowa Decrease#Infrastructure#Employees#United States#Policies#Washington D C#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa StateOskaloosa Herald

Iowa adds another 193 virus cases, 1 death

OSKALOOSA — New state data on Saturday showed another 193 individuals were positive for the coronavirus. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,998 deaths reported in Iowa.
Marion County, IAKBOE Radio

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE INBOX

There were no deaths from coronavirus reported Tuesday (5/11) in Iowa. The state’s death total from the pandemic holds at 5985. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 299 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 368,094. Eight new positive tests were reported in Wapello County, seven in Jasper County, three in Marion County, two in Mahaska County with none in Keokuk, Poweshiek and Monroe Counties.