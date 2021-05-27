Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on Woody Ward Recreation Center and Kick Off 2021 Outdoor Pool Season
(Washington, DC) – On Friday, May 28, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Woody Ward Recreation Center in Ward 7, named for the former professional football player and longtime DC Department of Parks and Recreation employee. Following a brief tour of the facility, Mayor Bowser will officially open outdoor pools this summer for first time since 2019. Outdoor pools across the District will open to the public on Saturday, May 29, and be open this weekend through Monday, May 31.mayor.dc.gov