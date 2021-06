June 4, 2021 - The City of St. Petersburg’s park system has been named best in the state by the Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit that works to create and protect parkland. The organization’s ParkScore Index analyzed 100 of the largest U.S. cities using mapping technology and demographic date to determine how well each city meets the needs for parks. Each city was scored in five categories: access, acreage, amenities, equity and investment. In addition to its No. 1 ranking in Florida, St. Pete is No. 14 nationally, scoring better than Denver, San Diego and Austin, Texas.