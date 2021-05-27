Cancel
Texas State

18th Annual YMCA Kids Triathlon 2021 Presented by Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands

By Roxanne Davis
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- Registration is now open for the 18th annual YMCA Kids Triathlon to be held on Saturday, July 17, 7:30 am at the Branch Crossing YMCA location. It will be a LIVE Event in 2021. Children, ages 6-12, are eligible to register and experience the fun and excitement of triathlon. It will be a morning of friendly competition and physical activity that can lead to a lifetime of wellness. The event is designed for all levels. Previous triathlon experience is not required.

