Preview: AEW Dynamite (5/28/21) – Double or Nothing 2021 Go-Home Show

On a special Friday night edition of AEW Dynamite, the final preparations for Double or Nothing are about to commence. Only days away from the big event, the AEW stars are all revved up and ready to go. Expect the unexpected en route to the big pay-per-view as there are still scores that need to be settled. The TNT Champion will be in action as he defends his newly won crown against a very young but resilient up-and-comer. We celebrate the year-long reign of an unstoppable force as well as paying homage to the most dominant group in AEW in what could possibly be the last Dynamite they could ever appear at as a unit.