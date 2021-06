EDDYVILLE — McCracken County baseball got a bit of revenge on Saturday. Lyon County pulled off a 6-5 victory over the Mustangs on April 19. This time, McCracken won it by one as Lee S. Jones Park 2-1. The Mustangs got both of their runs in the third inning. With one out, Ben Higdon drilled a 1-2 pitch over the center field wall for the first score. After Rivers Moffatt reached base on an error, he stole second and got to third on another error. Brandon Dodd followed all of that with a single to right that scored Moffatt with the eventual winning run.