Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearney, NE

Classic Car Collection one of nine must see automobile museums

By Andrew Mihm
kgfw.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) – An international news and entertainment website lists the Classic Car Collection in Kearney as one of nine must see automobile museums in the United States. The author of the recently released piece said there is “nothing like a site entirely dedicated to the beauty and...

kgfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kearney, NE
Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Kearney, NE
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Kearney, NE
Cars
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
State
Kentucky State
City
Washington, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#The Cars#Classic Car#American#Corvette Stingray#Ford#Gilmore Car Museum#Lane Motor Museum#National Corvette Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Cars
Related
Kearney, NEfoxnebraska.com

Archway to host free family fishing event

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Archway is hosting a free family fishing event on Tuesday, May 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Archway is teaming up with the Nebraska Firefighters Museum and members of the Kearney Police Department (KPD) for the event, "Cops and Bobbers". Participants will meet officers from KPD and see some of their safety equipment.
California Stateruralradio.com

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police say the father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home has been arrested in California. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning 35-year-old Adam Price’s home. Police have not said how the children died, but labeled their deaths “suspicious.” The children’s mother, who lives in Illinois, said they were at the home for court-ordered visitation with their father. Police say Adam Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, near San Francisco. He was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant, but no charges had been logged into the online Nebraska court system as of Monday morning. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...