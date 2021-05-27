Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Housing market over the Altamont in high demand as median home prices spike

By Editor
Pleasanton Weekly
 13 days ago

As the demand for housing grows greater and as more families move out of the Bay Area, median home prices in neighboring San Joaquin County -- the next stop just east of the Altamont Pass -- are skyrocketing. Read the full story here Web Link posted Wednesday, May 26, 2021,...

www.pleasantonweekly.com
San Mateo, CASilicon Valley

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California StateMercury News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Alameda County, CAEast Bay Times

Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

4210 Remillard Court, Pleasanton; $3.075 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 4,281 square feet; built in 1991 on 0.62 acres; custom home in Kottinger Ranch features views indoors and outdoors, with no rear neighbors; modern floor plan includes main level bedroom and bathroom; updated kitchen boasts quartz countertops and center island; living room has high ceilings as well as a fireplace, and a spacious family room also has a fireplace; primary bedroom, located upstairs, features a balcony, fireplace, remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet; upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and laundry room; yard has pool and spa, deck and patio with fire pit, barbecue, bar and garden; Kottinger Ranch community includes a neighborhood pool, spa, walking trails and tennis courts; located near award-winning schools.
Marin County, CAPress Democrat

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
Belmont, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Belmont facing affordable housing challenge

An increase in housing unit development requirements from the state is prompting the city of Belmont to plan for the significant challenge in its housing element update. “There’s no other crisis like the shortage of affordable housing in the Bay Area, and the Peninsula in particular,” Belmont Mayor Charles Stone said.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
Brentwood, CAmarinmommies.com

U-Pick Organic Cherries in Brentwood

Cherry season has just started in Northern California, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a sweet ripe organic cherry picked right off the tree. If you want to go pick your own cherries in the San Francisco Bay Area, you'll have to head out to the East Bay town of Brentwood, which is more or less our regional cherry growing capital. It's the perfect destination for a fun and delicious family outing.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

$1.2M TRACT HOME ARIVES IN SJ COUNTY

Mountain House, when it comes to the price of tract resale homes, is the bellwether for San Joaquin County. As of Friday there were 14 pending sales of pre-existing homes with contracts in excess of $1 million. The most expensive tract resale home in Mountain House is in escrow for...
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Check out these Pleasanton homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this charming 4 bed 3 bath home in the desirable Sunset West neighborhood. Great curb appeal and gorgeous front garden. Walk inside to see the warm and inviting living room with stone fireplace. Formal dining room and separate family room perfect for family fun. Well lit kitchen that opens up to a beautiful backyard. Expansive backyard with fire pit and sitting areas. Upstairs youll find the master bedroom with private deck. Bedrooms provide plenty of room for family or home offices. Close to wineries, shopping, great schools and easy access to 84.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katya Ceballos, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDIzMTQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Jennifer Branchini - 925-577-6113 - Charming single level home in the heart of Pleasanton. Expanded 3 bedroom home with 2 oversized suites and 3 full baths. Updated open kitchen with granite, center island including breakfast bar, newer paint and carpet throughout, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, and newer HVAC unit. Spacious rear yard with gazebo, spa hookup, fountain, patio and storage sheds. Ideal location for freeway access, all levels of school, shopping and downtown.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Branchini, Compass at 925-251-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Edward Jue - 925-980-5380 - Little rough around the edges and maybe a few other places, but what a Deal!!! In Pleasanton, a single level 4 bedroom and 2 bath detach home in Vineyard Heights. This home features, dual pane windows, central heating and air, formal living room with fireplace, large master suite, laminate flooring, inside laundry, 2 car garage and much more. Minutes to grade school, middle and high school. Beautiful Downtown Pleasanton is just a bike ride away for fine dining and lots of open space. Pleasanton also features multiple sport parks, aquatic center, BMX and multiple ethnic shopping centers. Close access to 680 and ACE Train.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Edward Jue, Re/Max Accord at 925-847-8900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Timothy McGuire - 925-895-9950 - This beautiful "turnkey" home on a quiet court location has been renovated throughout with new paint, carpet, laminate flooring, updated kitchen and remodeleded baths. It features a full bed/bathroom on the main level, with formal living room, dining room and family room with woodburning fireplace and wetbar. An eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, recessed LED lighting and SS appliances including gas stove, built-in microwave and refrigerator. Two Anderson patio slidiers open to a tranquil "Tahoe" like back yard with redwood trees, patio and a raised deck that's ideal for outdoor entertaining. Inside laundry with washer/dryer, newer HVAC, water heater and 40yrroof. New redwood fencing and side yard access. Conveniently located within blocks of the Pleasanton Sports Park and the Iron horse trail.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Timothy McGuire, Compass at 925-251-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>