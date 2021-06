The Austin rental market continues to see average monthly rents and occupancy rates creep up after a pandemic slow down that offered rare relief to tenants . The average monthly rent in the Austin metro is now $1,371, up from $1,275 in June 2020 and $1,291 in 2019, according to the June market report from ApartmentData.com. The occupancy rate is 90.7%, which is slightly higher than last June, when it was 88.9%, and slightly lower than in June 2019, when it was 91.3%. These changes have coincided with a lower rate of concessions, such as one-month-free specials and other discounts. Around a quarter of units are rented with concessions as of this month, compared to 31% in May and 37% in April, according to the report.