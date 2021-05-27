Cancel
Elkhart County, IN

POLICE NEWS: Residents report slashed tires

By THE GOSHEN NEWS
Posted by 
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1Wue_0aDy33aM00

Local police received reports of slashed tires on vehicles. Those include:

• Michael Richardson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a tire on his vehicle was damaged at a home at 722 S. Main St., around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

• Vickie Collins reported to Elkhart County police all the tires on her SUV were cut, as well as the tires on another SUV while they were parked at a home at 19278 C.R. 40, in Goshen sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.

VANDALISM

Staff at the Elkhart County Parks and Recreation Department reported to Elkhart County police a park was damaged sometime between April 28 and May 5, and also two sign boards were stolen between May 17 and May 21.

THEFTS

• Dawn Buwa, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen from a home at 517 New York St., around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

• Steve Friend Sr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2002 Dodge Dakota was stolen from a home at 511 ½ Center St., sometime between 2 p.m. May 21 and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

• Jaseda Veth, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police the catalytic converter was stolen from her SUV while it was parked at her home, 17313 C.R. 8, around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Jose Medina reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck his car while it was parked at Smart Cabinetry, 70680 C.R. 23, sometime between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

ARREST

Elkhart County police arrested a 15-year-old boy on a charge of violating curfew after police said the boy was found riding a bicycle on C.R. 13 at River Manor Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. The boy was released to a parent, and the case was referred to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

BATTERY

Justin Kelley reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile inmate bit him at the Elkhart County Correctional Complex, 26861 C.R. 26, around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

INTIMIDATION

Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old boy made threats toward staff at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Goshen, IN
