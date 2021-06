ONLINE woodworking tools, carving tools, and misc.

We are excited to offer this total liquidation of the Hummel Gift Shop in New Springfield, Ohio. At one time the Hummel Gift Shop was the largest in Ohio and for that matter the United States! We will be having the first of several auctions on Saturday, June 26. The June 26th auction will be on-site to make room for the vast inventory of this shop. The multiple auctions will be on-site and also on-line. With over 3,000 Hummels and tons of figurines, as well as fixtures, antiques, display cabinets, etc. this promises to be one of the largest and unusual auctions ever offered.