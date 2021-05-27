Cancel
ONLINE ONLY: Bidding now through 6/3 at 7PM- Motorcycle, antiques, household, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING ON WED., JUNE 2nd FROM 3:00 P.M. TILL 6:00 P.M. MOTORCYCLE: 2007 Harley Davidson Road King (Only 18K Miles) CARS: 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V(Only 70K Miles!), 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe(95K Miles), 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Tour Edition COIN-OP VENDING MACHINES: Cavalier Coca-Cola Machine, Vendo Models: 139, 149, 242 & other Machines, Vendo 7-Up Machine, Golden Age Pepsi Machine, Stoner MFG. Cigarette Machine, Heiwa Japanese Slot Machine ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES: Restored Gulf Erie 158 Gas Pumps, Mobil Oil Dispenser, Metal Wagon Wheels, Cast Iron Pitcher Pump, Vintage Ohio License Plates, Several Pedal Cars including: Jeep, Brights Indy Style, Rally Pinto Pedal Car & AMF Pacer Pedal Car, 1950’s Radio Line Scooter, Murray Tricycle, Flexible Flyer Runner Sled, Misc Advertising Signs, Galvanized Trash Can, Scythe, Hay Cradle, Champion Cast Iron Tractor Seat & others, Cast Iron Mechanical Banks, Stove Kerosene Bottle, Precious Moments, Oak Wall Telephone, Amish Made Oak Jewelry Box, Longaberger Baskets, Home Dairy Bottles with Carrier, Handlan Metal Gas Can, B&O RR Gas Can, Quaker State Oil Can with Spout, Glass Oil Jars, Reel Mower, Pepsi & RC Cola Bottle Openers, Apple Butter Stirrer, Bubble Gum Machine, Coca-Cola Trays, Leslie Cope Trays, Budweiser Steins, Peterbilt Swan Hood Ornament, Steamer Trunk Wicker Baby Buggy, Ushers & Hercules Wagons, Hamilton Beach Milkshake Mixer, Realistic Receiver, Cassette Deck & Turntable, Tons of Beanie Babies BEER SIGNS: Ice House Clock, Michelob Light Up Sign, Budweiser Light Up Sign, Tiki Bar Light Up Sign, Heileman’s Old Style, Schlitz Malt Liquor Bull, Stroh’s Welcome Abroad Bell, Miller Lite Pool Table Light, COOKIE JARS: Including: McCoy Owl, Cookie Jug, Upside Down Panda, Kookie Kettle, Wood Burning Stove, Cookie Churn, Polar Bear, Keebler Elf Treehouse, Coffee Mill, American Bisque Cat in the Basket & Coffee Pot, Robinson Ransbottom Hootie Hoot Owl, Shawnee Dutch Girl, Fredricksburg Wind Mill Cookie Shop POTTERY & GLASS: Several Stoneware Crocks & Jugs, Rowe Pottery Pieces, Fenton GWTW Poppy Lamp, Several Hanpainted Fenton Pieces, Turtle Paperweights TOYS: Tonka Dragline, Wyandotte Crane, Strutco Crane, Tonka Mobile Clam, Ertl John Deere Grader, Tonka Trenchers, Strutco Hydraulic Dumper, Marx Sand & Gravel Truck, Marx Power Grader, Marx Block Truck, Buddy L Electric Emergency Truck, Nylint Mobil Home, Ford, John Deere & Massey 1:16 Scale Tractors, Sun Rubber Mickey’s Tractor, Misc Tin Wind Ups, Marx Army Truck, Buddy L Tow Truck, Strutco Overland Freight Truck, Vintage Autobus, Hotwheels, Several misc other Diecast Cars & Trucks, Tin Musical Service Station Play Set, Tin Mailbox Bank, Lone Ranger Signal Siren Flashlight, Pez Dispensers, Diecast Tanks & Planes, Rocking Hobby Horse FURNITURE: Primitive Ice Chest, Oak Secretary, Chippy Paint Flat Wall Cupboard, Oak Mantle, Country Store Showcase with Marble Base, Wood Porch Glider, Misc Chairs, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Curio Cabinet, Cedar Chest, Wing Back Chairs, Step Back Hutch, Three Drawer Two-Toned Chest of Drawers, Sofa Table, Curved Glass China Cabinet, Sofa, Rocking Chair AUTO PARTS: 1972 Lincoln Continental Fender & Fender Skirts, 1958-59 Chevrolet Truck Grill, 1964-65 Chevrolet Truck Grill, 1982-92 Camaro Fenders, Chevrolet 4-Speed Transmission, Hurst Shifter, Chevrolet Rally Wheel Center Caps, Mustang & other Hub Caps, Misc Rims HOUSEHOLD/MISC: Beach Cruiser Bicycle, New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, Dolly, Porter Cable Circular Saw, Sears 50,000 BTU Heater, Treadmill, Heaters, 12V Ride-On Four Wheeler, Motorcycle Helmets & More!

www.farmanddairy.com
John Deere
#Antiques#Light Beer#Hobby Horse#Malt Liquor#Cadillac#Chrysler#Vendo Models#242 Other Machines#Vendo 7 Up Machine#Golden Age Pepsi Machine#Stoner Mfg#Gulf Erie 158 Gas Pumps#Metal Wagon Wheels#Pedal Cars#Jeep#Brights Indy Style#Radio Line Scooter#Oak Wall Telephone#Amish#Home Dairy Bottles
