Homeless

DC encampment ‘cleanups’ largely rely on free labor to temporarily move residents’ belongings

By Jake Maher
streetsensemedia.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMayor Muriel Bowser’s administration cleared residents out of two tent encampments at the M Street and L Street underpasses near Union Station on May 13. Garbage trucks, a skid-steer loader, and a mobile power washing machine, along with a crew of sanitation workers, gathered at the underpass on a cool afternoon for the “full cleanup.” While the effort coordinated by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services was scheduled to begin at noon, volunteers and employees from various nonprofit homeless services organizations arrived several hours beforehand to help the encampment residents move. Some volunteers also provided coffee and breakfast food to the people being displaced.

