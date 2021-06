After nearly 15 months of being closed, the Bear River Valley Senior Center has reopened its doors for all pre-pandemic activities, including serving lunch inside on weekdays. The senior center reopened for regular operations on Tuesday, June 1, and is once again able to serve as a community gathering place for local seniors. With COVID-19 cases on a steady decline and most seniors having been vaccinated, staff decided it was safe to get back together and start making up for lost time.