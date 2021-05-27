Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky 5-year-old opens her own treat shop – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

By pittsburgh
eminetra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I love snacks!” Said Addison King. Even at the age of five, Addison King is not a stranger to the business world. “We own several restaurants and she was in the restaurant with us, said Serena Johnson, Addison’s mother. One day, Addison’s parents said,” I was driving when I passed the “for sale” sign. “I actually told Serena, I want that space, I still don’t know what to do with that space, but I want it, and she hears it and says,” I want my store. ” As soon as possible. “Addison’s father, Troy King, said. Her parents weren’t aware of it, but Addison had been learning to see what it took to be a boss. Addison loves sweets and always asks his parents, so I don’t know where they came from. ” So she had the idea of ​​turning Dad’s new space into a treat — Addison’s treat! “She was very particular about what she wanted here,” Johnson said. “She is actively involved, not just a fake. I firmly insist that she is involved and confirm that it is her, not just us,” King said. Stated. A place that people of all ages can enjoy. “We couldn’t be any more proud of her, especially when she was five,” Johnson said. Click here to support Addison’s Treat Shop.

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Restaurants#Food Drink#Treat Shop#Sweets#Love#Snacks#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Get the Facts on the Vax

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is helping viewers get the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine. You can submit your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for doctors on the WTAE Facebook page.
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Tax Day: Kentucky did not follow feds with unemployment break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who received unemployment benefits last year might have noticed when filing 2020 tax returns due today, the federal government provided a substantial tax break for income from jobless benefits. But Kentucky did not follow 18 other states in giving residents...
Pittsburgh, PAMarietta Daily Journal

How Haddad's grew from a Pittsburgh gas station into an entertainment rental empire

May 17—You definitely know David Haddad's name, even if you may not necessarily be able to remember where you saw it. Here's a hint: It's on the side of those giant trucks or trailers you see whenever a movie or TV series is being filmed here. That would be the 66-year-old Pleasant Hills native's company, Haddad's Inc., which boasts on its website that it's "the leading film and television equipment rental company in America."
Pittsburgh, PAwyep.org

Gaadge ‘Twenty-Two’

Mitch DeLong started a band called Gaadge in his hometown of Erie almost a decade ago. After moving around the country for a while, he settled in Pittsburgh and decided to focus on making this music come to life. The band released its debut a few Halloweens ago and ever...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]
Kentucky StateWHAS 11

More than 1.9M vaccinated in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination efforts and other related content across Kentucky for the week of May 17, 2021. Monday, May 17. Since the start of the pandemic, Kentucky has reported 452,537 cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, the state...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

These causes were not lost

Nice write-up on the Woods House in Hazelwood (“The Woods House, Pittsburgh's oldest residence, comes back to life as a pub” by Bob Batz Jr., Jan. 17). Please note, though, that the Young Preservationists Association long championed the preservation and reuse of the house. In 2005, it was on YPA’s Top Ten List. In 2010, we featured the house in our Preserve Pittsburgh Summit. Please don’t forget about all the work that YPA has done to champion “lost cause” properties in southwestern Pennsylvania, long before they became roaring success stories (such as the Armstrong Cork Factory, Otto Milk Co., Union Project, Wilkinsburg Train Station, and the McCook Mansion in Shadyside).
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

New indoor, outdoor COVID-19 capacity limits take effect today in Pennsylvania

The governor’s latest guidance on capacity limits takes effect today in the lead-up to a full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Just after midnight Tuesday, the maximum occupancy limits for events and gatherings increased to 50% for indoor events and 75% for events and gatherings held outdoors, including weddings, festivals, concerts, fairs and shows.
Kentucky Stateocmonitor.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky StatePosted by
US105

Win a US105 Flyaway to See Eric Church in Kentucky

Eric Church kicks off his "Gather Again" tour in Lexington Kentucky on September 17, 2021 at Rupp Arena, and US 105 wants to send you and a guest to opening night. Eric Church is arguably the best entertainer in country music, and we want you to be there to experience his music and showmanship live and in-person. After a year of no live music, you know this will be a night to remember.