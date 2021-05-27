Kentucky 5-year-old opens her own treat shop – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

“I love snacks!” Said Addison King. Even at the age of five, Addison King is not a stranger to the business world. “We own several restaurants and she was in the restaurant with us, said Serena Johnson, Addison’s mother. One day, Addison’s parents said,” I was driving when I passed the “for sale” sign. “I actually told Serena, I want that space, I still don’t know what to do with that space, but I want it, and she hears it and says,” I want my store. ” As soon as possible. “Addison’s father, Troy King, said. Her parents weren’t aware of it, but Addison had been learning to see what it took to be a boss. Addison loves sweets and always asks his parents, so I don’t know where they came from. ” So she had the idea of ​​turning Dad’s new space into a treat — Addison’s treat! “She was very particular about what she wanted here,” Johnson said. “She is actively involved, not just a fake. I firmly insist that she is involved and confirm that it is her, not just us,” King said. Stated. A place that people of all ages can enjoy. “We couldn’t be any more proud of her, especially when she was five,” Johnson said. Click here to support Addison’s Treat Shop.