Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pete Davidson talks about “SNL” away from future plans – Hollywood Life

By Amber Hilton
eminetra.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson’s “SNL” time may be nearing its end. In a new round table interview, he revealed that he was ready to “cut the jersey.”. 7 years later Saturday night live, It may be time Pete Davidson Go ahead. The comedian talked about his future at the show during an interview at the comedian’s round table. Hollywood ReporterIn the discussion, Pete appeared with a co-star. Chris Red, Started talking about his future at the show.Chris pointed out that he had no plans to stay SNL a month of Sundays Kenan Thompson, People who have been in the show since 2003.

eminetra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Michael Che
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Show Time#Snl Star#Mtv#Hollywood Life Source#Comedian#Sundays Kenan Thompson#Saturday Night Live#Ing#Things#Guy Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

Pete Davidson Calls Critics of Kid Cudi's 'SNL' Dress 'Close-Minded': 'I Loved It'

Pete Davidson has Kid Cudi's back when it comes to the Kurt Cobain-inspired dress he wore on Saturday Night Live last month. The comedian and SNL castmember stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday (May 6) to talk about the rapper's debut on the long-running NBC sketch comedy show, where he performed songs from his latest album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, including his final performance in a spaghetti-strap floral-print dress similar to one worn by the late Nirvana frontman in the '90s. Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh designed the garment, which Cudi later explained on Twitter would be included in his next Off-White collection.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Isn’t Afraid to Get ‘Very, Very Honest’ With New Romantic Interests: Communication Is ‘Really Key’

Nothing to hide! Pete Davidson has learned a few lessons in the romantic department — and has stopped trying to be the “best” version of himself on first impressions. “I’m just very, very honest,” the Saturday Night Live star, 27, said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, May 6. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

SNL's Pete Davidson Shares Candid Thoughts On His Romantic Approach With Women

Pete Davidson hasn't been famous for very long, but since joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in Season 40 back in 2014, he's found himself dominating the headlines both for his appearances on the long-running hit, and for his personal life. Davidson has been attached to several famous women during his time on SNL, and with that many high profile romances in a relatively short period of time, you can probably imagine that people are interested in how he approaches women he's interested in. Well, Davidson just shared his candid thoughts on his romantic approach with women, and his fans might be surprised.
TV & VideosPopSugar

Pete Davidson Is an Unlikely Hero in SNL's Hilarious Mars Skit With Miley Cyrus

The hilariously clueless Chad is back on Saturday Night Live, and this time he's on Mars. During the May 8 episode, Pete Davidson reprised his fan-favorite character for a Mars-themed skit where Chad attempts to save a group of colonists at the Space X Mars habitat. In addition to an appearance from host Elon Musk, musical guest Miley Cyrus also plays the unlikely love interest of Davidson's Chad. Right before he goes on the dangerous mission, her character gives the surprising news that she's pregnant and Chad is going to be a father, to which he quickly responds, "No, thank you," before slamming the door shut. If you thought that was a big twist, wait until you see the ending. Watch the full skit above, and then check out Cyrus's sweet Mother's Day opener.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Pete Davidson Reveals What He’s Like In A Relationship Amid Phoebe Dynevor Romance

Pete Davidson is sharing his very easy relationship secrets when it comes to scoring such gorgeous women as ex fiance Ariana Grande and current GF Phoebe Dynevor. Pete Davidson has become one of the most unlikely celebrity heartthrobs when it comes to landing so many beautiful and high profile girlfriends. His secret? Honesty! That’s what the Saturday Night Live star says that he’s up front with all of his personal issues so that women can decide for themselves if they want to be with Pete for who he is as a real person. that way he doesn’t put up a front where they’ll later discover he isn’t the man they thought they were dating. It obviously works, as the 27-year-old is currently in a romance with stunning Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, 26.
CelebritiesPage Six

Pete Davidson explains how he approaches women he’s interested in

Pete Davidson doesn’t hold back when it comes to dating. “I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on a version of themselves that they would like to be, eventually, that will unravel,” the “Saturday Night Live” star recently said on Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM.
CelebritiesEW.com

Pete Davidson describes Saturday Night Live cast dinner with Elon Musk

With Elon Musk's hosting debut around the corner, Saturday Night Live revived its tradition of taking hosts out for dinner. On Thursday's edition of The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York City, SNL cast member Pete Davidson told host Charlamagne tha God and Angela Yee about spending the evening before in the company of Musk. Davidson, who previously defended the show's choice to make the Tesla CEO its next guest host, dished on mealtime with the mogul.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fatherly

Pete Davidson’s “Chad on Mars” Is the Only Musk-Watch New ‘SNL’ Sketch

Chad was back on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and it was the highlight of a surprisingly solid show hosted by Elon Musk. This time around, Pete Davidson’s uber-slacker starred in “Chad on Mars,” with an expedition to Mars gone wrong. Musk, playing himself, oversees the operation from Space X mission control and calls upon a hero to save the day as a massive solar storm bears down upon the colonists on Mars.
Celebritiesclichemag.com

Pete Davidson Shades Chrissy Teigen & Bill Gates In Hilarious ‘Weekend Update’ Appearance On ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson was full of barbs on ‘Weekend Update’, quipping the ‘one good thing’ about the pandemic was getting Chrissy Teigen ‘out of our lives.’. Pete Davidson, 27, had plenty to say during his surprise appearance on SNL‘s Weekend Update! The comedian popped in to share his commentary on post-pandemic life, particularly the fact masks are soon to be a thing of the past. In discussing the pros of quarantine, he didn’t hold back on shading Chrissy Teigen!
CelebritiesPosted by
inForney.com

Pete Davidson: I am very honest in my relationships

Pete Davidson likes to be “very honest” in his relationships. The 27-year-old comedian and actor is believed to be dating Phoebe Dynevor, and has opened up on his approach to dating, which includes being open about his “issues” right from the start. He confessed: "I am just very, very honest....
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Says Kid Cudi's Music Kept Him From Taking His Own Life

Last month, Kid Cudi raised eyebrows when he took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform "Sad People." There wasn't anything too abnormal about the display, but some viewers were up in arms after seeing Cudi wearing a dress—one reportedly inspired by a gender-bending look once donned by late musician Kurt Cobain. Cudi, and SNL, received backlash from people who didn't want to turn on late-night television and see a man in a floral garb, but in his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Pete Davidson came to the rapper's defense.