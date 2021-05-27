Pete Davidson talks about “SNL” away from future plans – Hollywood Life
Pete Davidson’s “SNL” time may be nearing its end. In a new round table interview, he revealed that he was ready to “cut the jersey.”. 7 years later Saturday night live, It may be time Pete Davidson Go ahead. The comedian talked about his future at the show during an interview at the comedian’s round table. Hollywood ReporterIn the discussion, Pete appeared with a co-star. Chris Red, Started talking about his future at the show.Chris pointed out that he had no plans to stay SNL a month of Sundays Kenan Thompson, People who have been in the show since 2003.eminetra.com