Shanna Moakler had a harsh message for Kourtney since she started dating her ex Travis Barker: ‘Thanks for destroying my family.’. Shanna Moakler seemingly claimed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s romance is partly to blame for her strained relationship with her kids — son Landon Asher Barker, 17, and daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 15. The model, 46, made the accusation and more in a new video on TMZ late last night, where she claimed the Poosh founder, 41, and her family have damaged her relationships with her kids. “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” she said. When asked if she had a message for Kourtney, Shanna responded, “thanks for destroying my family.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s reps for comment.