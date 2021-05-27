Call for proposals: create a project to honor victims of MH17

This Memorial Day, honor the fallen U.S. war hero if you will. But, where is the memorial day for victims of U.S. aggression? If you have studied the true history of the U.S. empire, you know that this country has waged war for empire or some perceived threat to U.S. interests since the country’s inception. We have created literally countless victims, including Native Americans. None of these victims will be memorialized this Memorial Day.