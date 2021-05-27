Call for proposals: create a project to honor victims of MH17

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Promote Freedom Foundation announces a tender for an artistic project to honor the memory of MH17 passengers. The grant of 2000-5000 euros will be awarded to create and implement a project in art, architecture, performance, etc. dedicated to the shocking event on 17.07.2014 when Russia-sponsored militants shot down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The tragedy happened when the plane flew over eastern Ukraine. All 283 passengers and 15 crew were killed.

