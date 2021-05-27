Cancel
'Friends' Reunion: Lady Gaga Has the Ultimate Fangirl Moment, Singing 'Smelly Cat' With Lisa Kudrow

WHAS 11
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Turn back now if you don't want to know what they were feeding Smelly Cat!. Mother Monster, meet Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock!. Friends: The Reunion features tons of thrilling moments and behind-the-scenes tidbits for die-hard fans of the show -- including appearances...

www.whas11.com
As far as inoffensive slabs o’ content, designed for basically everybody on the planet to consume go, it’s pretty hard to beat HBO Max’s recent Friends reunion. “Verily,” the special professes, “We sure did like these six people, and their friends, Unhappy Coffee Shop Manager and Monkey.” The basic appeal of seeing David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry hanging out, seeming to genuinely get a kick out of each other, probably would have been enough to push the reunion to new viewership heights, anyway—Variety notes that the special nearly hit the same numbers as the limited release of Wonder Woman 1984. But HBO Max also jammed a bunch of also largely inoffensive celebrity cameos into the proceedings, including appearances from the likes of Justin Bieber, mega-popular K-pop group BTS, and Lady Gaga, paying tribute to the song-stylings of Ms. Phoebe Buffay with her own cover of “Smelly Cat.”