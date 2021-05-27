CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McFly, Gabrielle, Lemar And More Confirmed For Newark Festival In August

By Jon Stickler
stereoboard.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMcFly will headline Newark Festival 2021. Following its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the event will return for one day at Riverside Park, Nottinghamshire on August 21, with the pop-rock group topping the bill following appearances by Gabrielle, Vernon Kay, and Lemar. McFly said:. "We're stoked to be...

