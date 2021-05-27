Crafting a Long-Term Virtual Health Strategy

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — A telemedicine is type of healthcare facility that allows the use of electronic communications, in order to provide clinical services without requiring a patient to come to a clinic or hospital. According a joint survey conducted by WEGO Health and American Telemedicine Association (ATA), in 2016, consumers are more interested in using telehealth as a replacement or complement technique for in-person patient care. Video conferencing in healthcare reduces re-hospitalization by extending care at home, delivers video-audio consultation, provides easy-to-use interface, and reduces travel time and associated costs. Moreover, video telemedicine improves efficiency by clear content sharing and facilitating more participant to engage into discussion.