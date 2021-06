The 45th Annual Brick Capital Classic will get underway on Saturday June 26th, and you can bet that a large group of the area’s best players will spend these final days fine-tuning their games. It is no secret amongst the golfers in the area that the Brick Capital is the oldest individual competition, and the event that all serious golfers put on their calendars beginning each year with one goal – to win. The tournament has showcased some outstanding golf throughout the years and provided some memorable moments. The course is always ready with its finest conditions of the year and a full field is expected to be on hand once again.