Far Cry 6 Gameplay Leaks Ahead Of May 28 Livestream

It's been almost a year since Far Cry 6 was officially revealed last July. Taking place on a Caribbean island on the brink of a revolution Giancarlo Esposito plays President Anton Castillo. The island of Yara is ruled by him as he seeks to return it to its former glory but it's up to the player character, Dani Rojas, to take the fight to him. We heard about the story, and the different collector editions but not much else was seen for Far Cry 6. While there's a full gameplay reveal set for tomorrow, Friday the 28th of May, it seems Polish YouTuber Rojson hit the publish button a bit too early giving us all new information. While this video has already been removed this is the internet so eagle-eyed internet viewers managed to pull a mirror for us to see what's going on.