Far Cry 6 Gameplay Leaks Ahead Of May 28 Livestream
A Far Cry 6 gameplay video has leaked ahead of Ubisoft's planned May 28 livestream, where the company will officially unveil the open-world shooter in action. Polish YouTuber Rojson posted eight minutes of gameplay sequences, from shooting segments to cutscenes to the assortment of available weapons. There's even a gun that shoots CDs. The video is now unavailable, but as with leaks of highly anticipated videos, it's already been rehosted elsewhere.www.gamespot.com