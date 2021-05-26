Cancel
Far Cry 6 Gameplay Leaks Ahead Of May 28 Livestream

By jeremy winslow
Gamespot
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Far Cry 6 gameplay video has leaked ahead of Ubisoft's planned May 28 livestream, where the company will officially unveil the open-world shooter in action. Polish YouTuber Rojson posted eight minutes of gameplay sequences, from shooting segments to cutscenes to the assortment of available weapons. There's even a gun that shoots CDs. The video is now unavailable, but as with leaks of highly anticipated videos, it's already been rehosted elsewhere.

www.gamespot.com
