The Garcia Center Promotes Local Growth and Connection Through Arts and Culture
From art and academic support in reading and math to health education and free counseling services for families and children, the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center plays an active role in the community. It’s a safe space for families to better their education and health and celebrate life. "One thing I love most about the Garcia Center is the connections to serve the community and promote the reason behind the name," says director Esmeralda Herrera-Teran.www.thebendmag.com