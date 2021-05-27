Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

The Garcia Center Promotes Local Growth and Connection Through Arts and Culture

thebendmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom art and academic support in reading and math to health education and free counseling services for families and children, the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center plays an active role in the community. It’s a safe space for families to better their education and health and celebrate life. "One thing I love most about the Garcia Center is the connections to serve the community and promote the reason behind the name," says director Esmeralda Herrera-Teran.

www.thebendmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Corpus Christi, TX
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Art Gallery#Youth Culture#Community Education#Community Health#Arts Events#Art Museum Of South Texas#Amst#The Garcia Center#Tamu Cc#Ccisd#Grow Local South Texas#Coastal Bend Food Bank#Vik Camp#Stia#Community Organizations#Cultural Events#Community Partners#Community Members#Hispanic Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

TAMUCC holds in person graduation ceremonies at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrated their achievements as they walked across the stage and received their diploma. The sounds of family and friends' voices filled the American Bank Center as their loved one walked across the stage and received their diploma. Last year, students at the university had to celebrate virtually, but this year organizers said they made it possible for 2021 graduates to walk the stage in-person.
Corpus Christi, TXtamucc.edu

Nursing Honor Society Inducts 36 New Members During Spring 2021 Ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing inducted 36 Islander nursing students May 13, during an in-person ceremony at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Performing Arts Center. Inductees, joined by friends and family, received a lavender and white honorary cord along with an inductee ribbon from officers of the Eta Omicron Chapter.