Altcoins Usurp Bitcoin In RollerCoaster Week
The bullish momentum that took place concerning the stock of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoins, and altcoins, got subdued somehow. The incident took place on Wednesday that left the traders unsure as to what would happen after that. After the bulls of Bitcoin attempt to drive the price of the BTC above the amount of 40,000 USD, which came quite early, it faced strong resistance. The asset lost its momentum and dropped to the support level of 38,000 USD.www.digitalmarketnews.com