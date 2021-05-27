Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Re-Checking Your Pulse: Updates on Chinese APT Actors Compromising Pulse Secure VPN Devices

By Dan Perez, Sarah Jones, Greg Wood, Stephen Eckels, Emiel Haeghebaert
FireEye
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 20, 2021, Mandiant published detailed results of our investigations into compromised Pulse Secure devices by suspected Chinese espionage operators. This blog post is intended to provide an update on our findings, give additional recommendations to network defenders, and discuss potential implications for U.S.-China strategic relations. Mandiant continues to...

www.fireeye.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Command And Control#Email Security#Vpn#Un#Us Department Of Justice#Pulse Secure#Chinese#Flare#Unc2630#Forensics#Remediation#Hardening Guidelines#Unc2717 Tradecraft#Webshell#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Technology
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
Technologytheregister.com

Mysterious Gelsemium APT was behind February compromise of NoxPlayer, says ESET

ESET has published details of an advanced persistent threat (APT) crew that appears to have deployed recent supply chain attack methods against targets including "electronics manufacturers," although it didn't specify which. “Victims of its campaigns are located in East Asia as well as the Middle East and include governments, religious...
Softwarearxiv.org

Quantum-Resistant Security for Software Updates on Low-power Networked Embedded Devices

Gustavo Banegas (GRACE), Koen Zandberg (TRiBE ), Adrian Herrmann (Freie Universität Berlin), Emmanuel Baccelli (TRiBE ), Benjamin Smith (GRACE) As the Internet of Things (IoT) rolls out today to devices whose lifetime may well exceed a decade, conservative threat models should consider attackers with access to quantum computing power. The SUIT standard (specified by the IETF) defines a security architecture for IoT software updates, standardizing the metadata and the cryptographic tools-namely, digital signatures and hash functions-that guarantee the legitimacy of software updates. While the performance of SUIT has previously been evaluated in the pre-quantum context, it has not yet been studied in a post-quantum context. Taking the open-source implementation of SUIT available in RIOT as a case study, we overview post-quantum considerations, and quantum-resistant digital signatures in particular, focusing on lowpower, microcontroller-based IoT devices which have stringent resource constraints in terms of memory, CPU, and energy consumption. We benchmark a selection of proposed post-quantum signature schemes (LMS, Falcon, and Dilithium) and compare them with current pre-quantum signature schemes (Ed25519 and ECDSA). Our benchmarks are carried out on a variety of IoT hardware including ARM Cortex-M, RISC-V, and Espressif (ESP32), which form the bulk of modern 32-bit microcontroller architectures. We interpret our benchmark results in the context of SUIT, and estimate the real-world impact of post-quantum alternatives for a range of typical software update categories. CCS CONCEPTS $\bullet$ Computer systems organization $\rightarrow$ Embedded systems.
Public Safetyinforisktoday.com

Chinese APT Group Reportedly Develops Custom Backdoor

Check Point researchers have uncovered an ongoing campaign by a Chinese advanced persistent threat group that has spent the last three years testing and refining a custom backdoor in its arsenal to conduct espionage campaigns targeting governments in Southeast Asia. The group, dubbed SharpPanda, uses spear-phishing attacks to gain initial...
Technologyliistudio.com

Why is a VPN important for business security?

Our daily lives are made easier by technology, especially when it comes to doing business. You are protected from seeing what you do online and communicating with you when using a Free VPN. The VPN provider handles the encryption of your web requests on a remote server. The best VPN...
Softwaretheexeterdaily.co.uk

SaaS security checklist: Best practices to protect your data

If you use SaaS (Software as a Service) infrastructure for your business, you are on the right track. SaaS offers a great variety of tools and a secure environment for your business operations. Yet, you can still face certain security and data protection issues when using SaaS. Let’s talk about SaaS security concerns and how to address them.
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

NSA shares guidance on securing voice, video communications

The National Security Agency (NSA) has shared mitigations and best practices that systems administrators should follow when securing Unified Communications (UC) and Voice and Video over IP (VVoIP) call-processing systems. UC and VVoIP are call-processing systems used in enterprise environments for various purposes, from video conferencing to instant messaging and...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Data Security is Wealth Protection | #cloudsecurity

In 2021 alone, humanity (and a few robots) will create 79 sextillion bytes of data. That’s nearly 10 million times the estimated number of grains of sand on Earth. And those 79 sextillion bytes of data are in addition to all the data we already have. So today, organizations everywhere are not just swimming in data; they are sinking into their own data quicksand.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Hacked: Cyber-safety in the digital era | #itsecurity | #infosec

File photo: A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS. The most common hacking techniques and how to protect yourself from them. Cybercrime costs over $10 million every minute. It is projected to set...
InternetEntrepreneur

The Best VPN Services to Keep Your Internet Secure

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Nobody wants outsiders prying into their internet history, no matter how benign it...
Public SafetyBank Info Security

Colonial Attackers Used Compromised VPN Credentials

Investigators have uncovered that ransomware operators gained access to Colonial Pipeline Co. via a VPN account that was no longer regularly used and didn't have two-step verification enabled. The credentials for the VPN account turned up in another data breach, but it's not clear what service was breached, says Charles...
IndustryThe Hacker News

Hackers Breached Colonial Pipeline Using Compromised VPN Password

The ransomware cartel that masterminded the Colonial Pipeline attack early last month crippled the pipeline operator's network using a compromised virtual private network (VPN) account password, the latest investigation into the incident has revealed. The development, which was reported by Bloomberg on Friday, involved gaining an initial foothold into the...
Computerscybersecdn.com

Attackers Leverage SonicWall VPN Flaw to Compromise SRA Appliances

Malicious hackers are exploiting an old VPN security flaw to compromise SonicWall SRC (secure remote access) devices, according to a warning from security vendor CrowdStrike. The vulnerability in question, tracked as CVE-2019-7481, was originally patched by SonicWall back in 2019 but CrowdStrike is warning that the firmware updates did not properly mitigate the issue on legacy SRA devices.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Chinese Hackers Breached the New York Subway Computers Through Pulse Connect Secure Vulnerabilities | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) disclosed that the New York subway system was attacked by hackers associated with the Chinese government. The Chinese hackers are believed to be part of threat actors involved in a global cyber espionage campaign against government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private organizations. Chinese hackers...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung June 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

Samsung began the process of rolling out its June 2021 update to the Galaxy S21 and more before the month of June had even arrived; here’s every device updated so far. It was once the case that Google’s Nexus and Pixel phones were the first devices to update to the latest Android security patches, with OEMs like Samsung trailing far behind. Now, Samsung has turned the tables by generally updating its Galaxy phones on — or in some cases before — the first of each month, versus Pixel phones, which updated on the first Monday of the month. For June 2021, Samsung has already begun rolling out its update as of May 28.
Softwareinfosecurity-magazine.com

Google Spices Up Supply Chain Security with SLSA Framework

Google has proposed a new framework to mitigate the growing risks posed by attacks on the software supply chain. The Supply Chain Levels for Software Artifacts (SLSA, pronounced “salsa”) is designed to ensure the integrity of software artifacts across the entire supply chain. It’s based on Google’s own Binary Authorization...
Softwaretechspective.net

Better Vulnerability Management is Essential for Data Security

Imagine if a gang of burglars arrived on your street and started going from house to house each night testing windows and doors to see if any of them could be forced open. While many houses would be perfectly secure, it’s likely that there would be one or two — especially on a long street — that could be burglarized in this way.
Cell Phonestechadvisor.com

Malwarebytes launches VPN service Privacy on mobile devices

Now, though, it has launched Android and iOS apps to bring its service more in line with rivals, having released an app for macOS in the meantime. There's a Chrome extension in the works, too. The VPN service is called Malwarebytes Privacy and is designed primarily to give users privacy...
Technologyprogramminginsider.com

Domain Privacy Impact in Today’s Scenario in Cybersecurity

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Governments and organizations have been more reliant on cyber-security technologies in recent years to safeguard against growing threats to networks, devices, and organizational and personal data. These systems keep intruders off devices and networks, disrupting digital activities and gaining access to personal information. Cyber-security systems, on the other hand, impact individuals’ privacy by monitoring networks and computer devices.