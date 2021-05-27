Cancel
Macomb County, MI

Road Watch Memorial Day construction

Macomb Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the Memorial Day holiday, the Michigan Department of Transportation is suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions to ease holiday travel starting at 3 p.m. Friday, May 28 and ending at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. Some equipment and traffic configurations will remain even in areas where projects are suspended.

