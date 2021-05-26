HSBC Stock Receives “Hold” As Its Average Rating From Analysts

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.