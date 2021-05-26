HSBC Stock Receives “Hold” As Its Average Rating From Analysts
HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) has received “hold” as its average rating from 18 research firms responsible for covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. 5 research analysts issued a rating of “sell”, 11 have issued a rating of “hold” and 2 have issued a rating of “buy” on the HSBC stock. The average target price for 12 months among brokers updating the coverage of the company’s shares during the past year stands at $21.00.www.digitalmarketnews.com