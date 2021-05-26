Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

HSBC Stock Receives “Hold” As Its Average Rating From Analysts

By Md Shahnawaz
digitalmarketnews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) has received “hold” as its average rating from 18 research firms responsible for covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. 5 research analysts issued a rating of “sell”, 11 have issued a rating of “hold” and 2 have issued a rating of “buy” on the HSBC stock. The average target price for 12 months among brokers updating the coverage of the company’s shares during the past year stands at $21.00.

www.digitalmarketnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings#Research Analysts#Stock#Brokers#Hsbc Stock Receives#Hsbc Holdings#Marketbeat#Credit Group#Alphavalue#Royal Canada Bank#Investec#Clarity Management#Cowa Llc#Bessemer Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 220,394 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $77.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $117.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 39 Price Target

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 27.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 27.46.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.
Stockscom-unik.info

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1,038.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,650 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Costamare were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler Sells 482,000 Shares

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $61,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. Several analysts recently...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,674.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,739.30 ($48.85).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $360.00

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $441.75.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year […]
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.10 ($7.68).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. 1,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,071,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.