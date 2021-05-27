Unseen Danger: Navigating Snow Bridge Hazards

Capture a rainbow and give it to a friend to brighten their day! These charms aren’t exactly snow globes since there isn’t any snow or confetti inside, but they’re also not quite dioramas either. The transparent dome really made me think of snow globes though so I thought why not? You could 100% add confetti or glitter to these if you wanted but I suspect over time any loose bits inside might get caught in the cotton ball clouds. If you used silver glitter, the clouds would have a silver lining! I found these disposable wine glasses in my craft stash and thought they would be the perfect cover for these snow globe charms. Any clear plastic cup will do – you can always poke a hole into the top to add a loop or handle. These little guys are so cheerful, I want to hang them on all the hooks I can find around the house. Make a bunch to string onto a garland, hang a few together as a mobile, or loop them around door handles and kitchen cupboard knobs. They’re sure to put a smile on your face when you spot them!