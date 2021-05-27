Unseen Danger: Navigating Snow Bridge Hazards

Effective: 2021-06-14 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the increasingly hot temperatures next week. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115 to 122 possible. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Extreme heat next week will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.