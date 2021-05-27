Cancel
Unseen Danger: Navigating Snow Bridge Hazards

By Nate Brown Photographer, 7-year member
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Sunday, search and rescue teams responded to an emergency call from a popular early-season climb in the Olympic mountains. Two climbers slipped on a steep snowy slope while climbing The Brothers. One fell “into an opening in the snow and over a rock face with running melt water,” and sadly did not survive. This tragic accident has brought an annually recurring hazard back into the thoughts of everyone within the outdoor community: the danger posed by snow bridges.

