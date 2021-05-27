Cancel
Health

Guidelines Issued for Endoscopy of Surgically Altered Bowel

doctorslounge.com
 2021-05-27

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a consensus guideline issued by the Global Interventional Inflammatory Bowel Disease Group and published in the June 1 issue of The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, recommendations are presented for endoscopic evaluation of surgically altered bowel in inflammatory bowel disease. Noting that most...

www.doctorslounge.com
Health
Healthcuanschutz.edu

Could Yogurt in Diet Help Diagnose Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Future?

CU and Rice University researchers teamed up on a non-invasive diagnostic that changes color as a biomarker of active inflammatory bowel disease. The engineered strain of the harmless gut bacteria E. coli senses fluctuations in pH levels, changing color as the pH decreases. The mucosal surface in the gastrointestinal tract...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

New guidelines for treating psychosis

Most people with a serious mental illness like schizophrenia will not obtain adequate care. Many end up in correctional facilities on medication or become homeless. But Dr. Sarah Kopelovich, a psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UW Medicine, has a message: "Help is on the way."
Medical Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Immunomodulation With IVIG, Glucocorticoids Examined in MIS-C

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The effectiveness of immunomodulation with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG), glucocorticoids, or both varies in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to results from two observational studies published online June 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Mary Beth F. Son, M.D.,...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Post Hoc Analysis of Patients With Lung Metastases from the SELECT Trial

Lori Wirth, MD, reviews key efficacy data from the post hoc analysis of the SELECT trial investigating the use of lenvatinib in patients with lung metastases. Lori Wirth, MD: For the SELECT trial we’ve done several post hoc subset analyses taking a look at various aspects of the patients enrolled in the trial to try to tease out where there’s the most benefit for patients with lenvatinib. For 1 of the post hoc analyses, we looked at how patients with lung metastases do when they’re randomized to lenvatinib vs placebo in the SELECT trial.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Patients With Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses treatment options and potential adverse effects for differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: Do all patients require immediate treatment for a DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer]? The answer is becoming no more and more commonly. We’re learning that less is more in the good actors in terms of DTCs. If a diagnosis is made but the nodule is small, 1.5 cm or smaller, on FNA [fine needle aspiration] it’s a typical papillary thyroid carcinoma, and there are no suspicious lymph nodes or other high-risk features in terms of what’s being seen by imaging. Many patients can be safely followed and undergo treatment only if there is growth of that small thyroid nodule. If there is growth, then there probably is an indication for treatment, which would typically first involve surgery. There are downsides to doing surgery and risks involved. The risks are uncommon, but you can see hypoparathyroidism and vocal cord paralysis as risks to thyroid surgery. In a patient who has a small nodule that’s not growing, they may be able to be safely observed over time.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Screening Guidelines For Transgender Patients

When it comes to transgender patients, there are some specific screening guidelines they need to know. Dr. Dianne Johnson, Director of Breast Imaging at Memorial Hospital joins us to discuss the importance of annual screenings.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Irritable bowel syndrome endoscopically identifiable from mucosal biofilms

One in six women and one in twelve men in Austria suffers from some form of IBS - therefore around one million people in all. Using currently available techniques, it is only possible to diagnose IBS by a process of elimination. Most people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome only go to their doctor when they have severe symptoms such as constipation, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, or a change in bowel motion. Researchers from the Department of Medicine III of the Medical University of Vienna and the University of Vienna have now shown that, in most cases, IBS is associated with bacterial biofilms in the gut that are visible under endoscopic examination.
Skin Carejupitermag.com

The Leader of Cosmetic Surgical Enhancement

Name: Kim Edward Koger, M.D. Natural-looking results with attention to detail and patient safety best describe Dr. Kim Edward Koger’s approach to aesthetic medicine. When choosing to have plastic surgery, having an experienced, skilled, board-certified plastic surgeon like Dr. Koger is crucial. He is someone that you can place your trust in to educate you, listen to your concerns, and provide a personalized solution to your specific needs while putting your safety and well-being as his foremost concern. For over 22 years in private practice in Jupiter, Dr. Koger has been helping women and men look and feel their absolute best.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Certain ICD-10 Codes Often Precede Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

High proportion of these codes represent symptoms suggestive of demyelinating events or other neurologic diseases. FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Certain International Classification of Diseases (ICD), Tenth Revision (ICD-10) codes are recorded more frequently before the initial diagnosis in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) compared with patients with other autoimmune diseases or individuals without these diseases, according to a study published in the June 15 issue of Neurology.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Immune-Related Adverse Effects of ICI Therapies in Metastatic TNBC

An expert explains the different types of immune-related adverse effects associated with the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Hope Rugo, MD: One of the important things to consider when we’re thinking about using immunotherapy in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or potentially in the not-too-distant future in the neoadjuvant setting for patients with curable triple-negative breast cancer, is what downsides we see from using checkpoint inhibitors. If you improve survival, or in the early stage setting, you improve event-free survival for a bad cancer, you’re pretty excited to use the drug. But you want to balance this against the knowledge of immune toxicities.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Clinical Pearls for Treating Patients With Metastatic TNBC

Hope Rugo, MD, provides insights on best practices for managing metastatic TNBC in community settings. Hope Rugo, MD: The real clinical pearls we need in this situation is to be sure to measure for PD-L1–positivity. Think about checkpoint inhibitors in the metastatic setting. Carefully choose the chemotherapy based on the patient’s own history of response to chemotherapy agents. Use nab-paclitaxel preferentially rather than paclitaxel if you’re using a taxane. Monitor carefully for immune toxicity. Treat early and educate our patients about these toxicities, because you can get almost any patient through toxicity if you recognize it early and treat early. It’s clear that if you don’t, the toxicities can become life-threatening. With the use of checkpoint inhibitors, we’ve seen real improvements in our patients with triple-negative breast cancer.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Future Considerations in the Management of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses unmet needs and future considerations in the management of differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: In terms of the future directions in DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer], there are several things to think about, 1 of which is planned drug holidays. There was an abstract presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year by Makoto Tahara and colleagues from Japan that took a look on real-world patient population in Japan and how patients did when treated for iodine-refractory DTC with lenvatinib when they had a planned drug holiday baked into the treatment plan vs those patients that did not have a planned drug holiday. I was surprised to see that, in those patients who had the planned drug holiday, it looked like they may be doing a little better. That needs to be put to the test in a clinical trial, but those real-world data are very interesting.
Cancerdiscoverhealth.org

Clinical trials help patients now and in the future

Three years ago, Zion McKenzie got the frightening news that he had prostate cancer. Today, after receiving treatment at Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, he feels great and is cancer free. In spite of that, he’s still in the care of Gibbs Cancer Center. That’s because McKenzie is participating...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Hospital Adds Robot to Surgical Staff

MANAHAWKIN – A robot named Kitty just captured a starring role at Southern Ocean Medical Center – destined for iconic status with other one-named celebrities like Madonna and Prince. A product of the da Vinci surgical system, Kitty’s placement in the operating room presents an advancement in the performance of...
Public Healthhealthday.com

Study Clinically Validates Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test is feasible as a blood-based test that could be used to complement existing single-cancer screening tests, according to a study published online June 24 in the Annals of Oncology. Eric A. Klein, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic,...