Although COVID-19 is receding in the U.S., Americans are staring down a different epidemic that shows no sign of relenting: Obesity. More Americans than ever—about 42% of us—qualify as clinically obese. It's an urgent problem, considering that obesity significantly raises the risk of serious illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and dementia. But solutions are available, and they start with recognizing the primary reason for obesity. Here's what experts say.