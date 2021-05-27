Hornell Fire Dept: Fire Rules For The Summer

HORNELL, NY – From The Hornell Fire Dept:. With the arrival of warmer weather, residents are spending more time in their backyards around a campfire or barbeque. It is important to remember that although the city of Hornell does allow recreational fires, there are regulations to ensure public safety and, further, so that smoke does not become offensive to others in your neighborhood. We live in this community together and need to respect all of our neighbors. Please understand that there are individuals that have respiratory issues that can inhibit their enjoyment of outdoor activities during smoky conditions.