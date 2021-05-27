Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Remember the flu?

Cosmos
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn astonishingly low number of influenza cases have been recorded in the past 12 months. From the start of the year to the beginning of May, there were 240 notifications to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System in Australia. Roughly at the same time last year, there had been over...

cosmosmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Seasonal Flu#Flu Vaccines#Flu Shot#Atagi#Immunisation#Flutracking#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Are We Prepared for the Upcoming Flu Season?

A discussion with the CDC’s Flu Czar, Lynnette Brammer, surrounding the upcoming flu season and what we can expect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original article, “CDC’s Flu Czar Says She’s Ready for the Fall Offensive,” was published on Infection Control Today. Did you see much influenza this year?...
Public Healthfilmdaily.co

Could the recent discovery of bird flu in China cause another pandemic?

The National Health Commission in China reported on Tuesday that a strain of bird flu known as H10N3 has been detected in a human being for the first time ever. Although life is slowly returning to normal in areas such as the United States & the United Kingdom, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on in other countries where vaccine distribution isn’t as prevalent or easily attainable.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Record drop in flu cases

Scientific American reported last fall, the drop-off in flu numbers was both swift and universal. Since then, cases have stayed remarkably low. “There’s just no flu circulating,” says Greg Poland, who has studied the disease at the Mayo Clinic for decades. The U.S. saw about 600 deaths from influenza during the 2020–2021 flu season. In comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were roughly 22,000 deaths in the prior season and 34,000 two seasons ago.
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CDC designates delta virus ‘variant of concern’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now calls the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “variant of concern.”. The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern.
Public HealthMysuncoast.com

Next flu season may be a doozy

(CNN) – Make sure you’ve got plenty of chicken soup and tissues handy for the upcoming flu season. Some health experts say the bug could be especially vicious this fall. After the COVID-19 lockdown, they’re concerned many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza under control. That...
Pharmaceuticalsmasterdoctor.net

COVID and Flu Vaccines Play Nice Together

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate appeared to show comparable efficacy when co-administered with the influenza vaccine in a substudy from one of its clinical trials, researchers found. A post hoc analysis of a small subgroup... Covid survivors say they experience 'bizarre' tastes and smells months after clearing the infection. 17 hours...
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

CDC finds COVID-19 vaccines reduce infection by 91%

Vaccinated people also less likely to transmit COVID, says CDC study ♦. A new CDC study found that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of infection by a “significant amount.”. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine could reduce an individual’s risk of infection by 91%, for those fully vaccinated, according to a press...
Public HealthMedscape News

More Obese, Diabetic, Chronically Ill Kids Hospitalized With COVID-19

(Reuters Health) - Children with diabetes, obesity and cardiac and circulatory congenital anomalies were more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and to be severely ill during while hospitalized, a new study finds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examination of more than 43,000 children and adolescents with COVID-19...
Public HealthNews Channel Nebraska

Next flu season could pack a wallop

(CNN) – Make sure you’ve got plenty of chicken soup and tissues handy for the upcoming flu season. Some health experts say the bug could be especially vicious this fall. After the COVID-19 lockdown, they’re concerned many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza under control. That...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

As COVID cases decline, local doctors seeing uptick in other viruses, respiratory illnesses in children

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As COVID-19 cases decline in Iowa and across the country, health officials are starting to see an uptick in other illnesses in area hospitals. Health experts say during the pandemic, with masks, social distancing, and other precautions, we kept most other germs at bay, including the flu and other viruses, but now with schools reopened, and travel resuming, they say we should expect a resurgence of viruses.
Bloomington, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

CDC study finds fewer pregnant women receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Pregnant women are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus at a lower rate than their nonpregnant peers, and the uptake is particularly low among those 18 to 24 as well as Black and Hispanic women. The disparity found in a report published Tuesday suggests that improved outreach to health care providers...
Public HealthWebMD

Combining COVID, Flu Shots Appears Safe and Effective

June 16, 2021 -- Giving a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as a seasonal flu vaccine appears safe and effective, according to a new study. Overall, the Novavax vaccine (Novavax) has shown 89.8% efficacy in an ongoing, placebo-controlled phase III study, the first to test how people react to getting both shots simultaneously When the researchers gave a smaller group of 431 volunteers from the same study an influenza shot at the same time, efficacy dropped slightly to 87.5%.
Public HealthCNN

The coming flu season may be severe. Here's why

(CNN) — The coming flu season may be a doozy. Even as coronavirus was devastating populations around the world, killing 3.7 million people globally, doctors and public health officials noticed something else was missing: There was almost no flu. One child died from flu this year in the US. In...
Connecticut Stateoutbreaknewstoday.com

Connecticut: Two Powassan virus infections reported

Connecticut state health officials reported two residents have tested positive for the tick-borne disease, Powassan virus (POWV). These are the first cases reported in 2021 in the state. The two patients who tested positive are between the ages of 50 and 79 and both became ill during the third week...
Public HealthObserver

Why COVID-19 Vaccines Might Have Failed For Tens of Millions of Americans

With more than half its population fully vaccinated, the U.S. seems to be near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Not to mention that the U.S. has the two most effective COVID-19 vaccines in the world.) However, herd immunity may not be as close as we thought, as new reports emerge that people on certain immunosuppressive drugs may not have developed an adequate response to vaccines.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.