WellSpan Health opens state-of-the-art Heart & Vascular Center to provide access to comprehensive heart care in one location
WellSpan Health today announces the opening of a new heart & vascular center of excellence that will bring together expert physicians and advanced specialty care under one roof in York County. The new center will foster healthy hearts by providing patients with comprehensive state-of-the-art cardiovascular care as well as programs that promote healthy eating and exercise.www.wellspan.org