Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

WellSpan Health opens state-of-the-art Heart & Vascular Center to provide access to comprehensive heart care in one location

wellspan.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellSpan Health today announces the opening of a new heart & vascular center of excellence that will bring together expert physicians and advanced specialty care under one roof in York County. The new center will foster healthy hearts by providing patients with comprehensive state-of-the-art cardiovascular care as well as programs that promote healthy eating and exercise.

www.wellspan.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellspan Health#Art#Heart Failure#New Heart#Exercise#Health Care#Community Health Services#Community Care#Outpatient Surgery#Information Services#Wellspan Cardiology#J Mar Farms#The Heart Healthy Caf#Wellspan Vascular Surgery#Wellspan Health Today#State Of The Art Care#Advanced Specialty Care#Cardiovascular Care#Vascular Ultrasound#Expert Physicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Health Serviceswellspan.org

WellSpan COVID Care provides expert help for 'long haulers'

Now that the pandemic appears to be waning, many of us are ready to return to our regular, active work and social lives. Some people who have had COVID-19 are still struggling with a bewildering array of symptoms that can include problems concentrating, persistent headaches, a continued loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue and heart palpitations.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Adventist Health Heart and Vascular Institute awarded accreditation

The Yuba City California Testing Center, part of the Adventist Health Heart and Vascular Institute, has been awarded vascular testing accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission. The center has been awarded accreditation in Vascular Extracranial Cerebrovascular Testing. The IAC accreditation is a mark that demonstrates to the public that the...
Health Servicesaveryjournal.com

Advanced Cardiac Care program improves quality and access to care for heart patients and reduce hospitalizations

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA—Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) announces the Advanced Cardiac Care (ACC) Program to address one of the nation’s largest killers of Americans—heart disease. Available...
Southaven, MSbeckersasc.com

Modern Vascular opens 1st wound care clinic

Healthcare company Modern Vascular opened its first wound care clinic in Southaven, Miss., according to a May 26 news release. The new location is an addition to Modern Vascular's existing 14 clinics that treat peripheral artery disease, but it will focus on the treatment of chronic wounds caused by PAD, diabetes, venous insufficiency, pressure ulcers, trauma and minor burns.
Health Servicesdureeandcompany.com

Heart & Vascular Center at Valley View Offers Open Heart Surgery and New Cardiothoracic Procedures, Under the Leadership of Cardiothoracic Surgeon Stephen Jones, MD

The Heart & Vascular Center at Valley View is pleased to introduce new services to continue to provide patients with world-class, convenient and compassionate care on the Western Slope. Stephen Jones, MD has begun an open heart surgical program at Valley View with 10 open heart procedures performed to date.
High Point, NCforsythwoman.com

Prioritize Your Vascular Health This Summer

Visit Novant Health Vein Specialists at their Brand New Location. Tired of unsightly varicose veins causing you to think twice before wearing shorts to a summer barbecue or beach vacation? Concerned about serious complications that could occur from leaving varicose veins untreated? Vascular health often flies under the radar, as many individuals are unaware of the symptoms and risk factors of vein disease, as well as the treatments available for various venous problems. It’s time to take matters into the hands of board-certified physicians who specialize in treating vein disease. With a convenient new clinic opening in High Point this summer, Novant Health Vein Specialists are ready to repair your vascular health so you can get back to the life you love.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Dignity Health’s Westgate Medical Center provides new access to cancer care

Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Westgate Medical Center has opened a new cancer program in Glendale. The new, comprehensive Dignity Health–Cancer Center at St. Joseph’s Westgate, 7300 N. 99th Ave., is an expansion of downtown Phoenix’s Dignity Health–Cancer Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center. West Valley residents undergoing cancer...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Providence’s new Internal Medicine Center poised to improve access to care

A new partnership right here in Everett will improve access to vital medical care for some of the region’s most vulnerable residents and those without a primary care provider. Opening June 21, the Providence – WSU Internal Medicine Center is a partnership between Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Providence Medical Group Northwest and Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.
Kettering, OHDayton Daily News

NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health set to open new senior care center

Kettering Health is set to open a new senior care facility this month. The $5.6 million Years Ahead Health Center at 1745 E. Stroop Road plans a ribbon cutting June 21 and opening to the public June 23, a Kettering Health spokeswoman said. The 18,800-square-foot building, one-story facility will feature...
Paducah, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Baptist Health Paducah heart attack care receives national performance award

PADUCAH – Heart attack treatment at Baptist Health Paducah has been recognized among the nation’s best by the American College of Cardiology for the ninth year. Baptist Health is one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the NCDR® (National Cardiovascular Data Registry) Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. Platinum status is the highest level awarded. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
Stevensville, MTKULR8

New health care center to open in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - A new health care center, Bitterroot Health - Stevensville, will open in late 2022. With the Bitterroot Valley growing, the new facility will make it possible for local folks to get continuous and preventative care without having to travel as far to places like Hamilton and Missoula, saving them a 20-plus minute drive.
Mooresville, NClakenormanpublications.com

Iredell Health opens new Mooresville urgent care, surgery center

MOORESVILLE — Iredell Health System on Wednesday opened a new 68,000-square-foot facility in Mooresville that houses an ambulatory surgery center and the only 24-hour urgent care center in the area. Construction started in January 2020 on the nearly $40 million building, which includes a state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center, ultrasound, 3D...
Health ServicesGrand Rapids Business Journal

Priority Health provides incentives for behavioral health care

Priority Health now offers incentives to health care providers who complete staff education related to the Behavioral Health Collaborative Care model and implement plans for integrating the model into their practices. The Behavioral Health Collaborative Care model is an evidence-based care approach to integrating behavioral health into primary care based...