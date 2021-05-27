WellSpan Health opens state-of-the-art Heart & Vascular Center to provide access to comprehensive heart care in one location

Visit Novant Health Vein Specialists at their Brand New Location. Tired of unsightly varicose veins causing you to think twice before wearing shorts to a summer barbecue or beach vacation? Concerned about serious complications that could occur from leaving varicose veins untreated? Vascular health often flies under the radar, as many individuals are unaware of the symptoms and risk factors of vein disease, as well as the treatments available for various venous problems. It’s time to take matters into the hands of board-certified physicians who specialize in treating vein disease. With a convenient new clinic opening in High Point this summer, Novant Health Vein Specialists are ready to repair your vascular health so you can get back to the life you love.